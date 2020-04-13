Harrison county has recorded its second death related to the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post by Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday.
Sims declined to release any other information related to the victim’s death, including the victim’s age range, city of residence, date of death, or if the death was a COVID-19 case related to travel or community spread.
“We will be giving out the summary later today that includes all confirmed cases. We do not give out details on specific cases,” Sims said Monday.
Previously county officials released information related to the county’s first COVID-19 related death reported April 1.
The first Harrison county fatality related to COVID-19 complications was first reported by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on April 1.
“Our resident that died from COVID-19 was in the hospital in Longview. That’s why Gregg County’s judge reported it,” Sims said at the time.
Jennifer Hancock, executive director of the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, said the county’s first deceased patient was one of the first three confirmed positive cases reported.
“(The April 1 death) is our first (COVID-19 positive tested) patient,” Sims confirmed at the time. The victim was over the age of 60.
Four of the first five patients’ cases in the county, were exposed to the virus from travel.
Sims announced late Friday that two more cases had been added to the county’s total. On Saturday, two more cases were added. A breakdown in cases is expected today, he said.
Prior to the latest four cases, the Marshall-Harrison County Health District released that there were six cases in Marshall and six cases in Harrison County. Cases prior to the 14th one are classified as seven females and five males. There is no one under the age of 19 in Harrison County that has been confirmed to have the virus - four of the cases are between 21-39, five of the cases are between 40-59 and three of them are over the age of 60.