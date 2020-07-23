Harrison County saw nine new COVID-19 cases, on Thursday, County Judge Chad Sims reported.
Of the county’s cumulative total of 547 positive cases, 33 have ended in death, 358 have been recoveries and 156 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:15 p.m., Thursday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,164,656 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 361,125 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 4,521 have resulted in death and 203,826 have recovered, for a total of 152,778 active cases.
FREE TESTING
Although the National Guard free mobile testing service has ended for Harrison County, the TDEM has now made free testing available for all, at a site in Gregg County, health officials said.
“We have reached out to the Texas Division of Emergency Management about a free COVID testing site in Harrison county. At this time they gave us the information about the free testing available in Gregg County that is open to anyone and not limited to Gregg county residents,” said Jennifer Hancock, executive director of Marshall-Harrison County Health District.
She said TDEM will update health authorities if a free testing site becomes available, again, in Harrison County.
Meanwhile, the free COVID-19 testing in Gregg County opened on Wednesday at the Agricultural Pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex, and will continue for several weeks.
“The drive-up testing is free to the public, and organizers are preparing to conduct about 300 tests daily,” said Hancock.
Drive-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Monday through Saturday.
“Testing results should be available 24 to 48 hours after testing,” Hancock advised.
“This is not an antibody test,” she noted.
Registration is required and can be done either online or in person.
“A person does not need to have symptoms to be tested, but should bring some form of identification and have a phone number or email address available where they can receive their results,” said Hancock.
Those participating are asked to enter the Longview Convention Complex from the 100 Grand Blvd. entrance and follow the signs to the testing area.
Online registration can be completed at: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2731 .
According to the city of Longview, the testing will be conducted by private vendor Honu on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the City of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.