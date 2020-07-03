Harrison County reported only one new positive COVID-19 case Friday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the 328 cumulative cases for the county, 30 have ended in death, and 234 have been recoveries, for a current total of 64 active cases.
Judge Sims reminded residents of Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order issued Thursday, which mandates face coverings in public places.
“The county judge, or mayor inside the city limits, may impose restrictions on groups of more than ten,” said Sims.
He urged all to take heed to the orders.
“I believe Harrison County residents are thoughtful enough to protect themselves and others. Please be wise in your activities,” he said. “Face coverings have been shown to greatly reduce the spread of germs & viruses. Enjoy your family and friends but remember to wear a face covering.
“Let's be smart and considerate to keep everyone safe,” said Judge Sims. “Enjoy your 4th of July weekend!”
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District noted that free COVID-19 testing has been scheduled for Harrison County again on Thursday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. S.
“This is walk-up testing with no appointment required and no pre-screening will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis,” health district officials said. “Those being tested are asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached with their results.”
The health district noted that free testing is also available at the following nearby sites in the upcoming week:
- Sunday, July 5: Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd., Longview
- Monday, July 6: Pine Tree High School Theater Building, 1005 W. Fairmont St., Longview
- Tuesday, July 7: Pine Tree Auditorium, 1803 Pine Tree Road, Longview
- Thursday, July 9: Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd S., Marshall