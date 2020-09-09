Harrison County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 833 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatalities, 762 recoveries and 36 are considered active cases.
Meanwhile, Marshall Independent School District announced that the district is now COVID-19 free. The transportation department had one recovery; Marshall Early Childhood Center reported one recovery, Marshall High School had two recoveries and Marshall Junior High School had two recoveries, for a cumulative total of five recoveries and zero cases.