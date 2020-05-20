The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County Wednesday of 11 additional positive COVID-19 cases.
“That brings our total to 223,” County Judge Chad Sims noted in his daily 4 p.m. update.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District released a breakdown of the data on Wednesday, advising that as of 5 p.m., Tuesday, a total of 1,728 tests had been administered to Harrison County residents. Of those, 1,428 were negative and the results of 88 were pending.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” Health District officials indicated. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information please understand the reporting of these number is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved.
“Data reported to Marshall Harrison County Health District does not specify the county of residence for negative and pending results,” the Health District continued. “The information is reported as the number of test performed. What is disseminated to the public is our best determination from the data available at the time of posting.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Texas Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 225 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases. That’s one up from Tuesday.
Approximately 770,241 tests had been administered across the state. Of those 25,005 were at public labs and 745,236 were at private labs.
A total of 51,323 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,419 have resulted in death and 30,341 have recovered, for a total of 19,664 active cases.
A total of 1,791 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.