Harrison County officials reported 12 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the overall total for the county to 120.
County Judge Chad Sims said there aren’t any new recovery numbers to report.
“Removing the seven fatalities and 15 recoveries leaves us with 98 active cases,” Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update.
Of the 120 Harrison County cases, 50 of them were confirmed at long-term care facilities, Harrison County Health Authority, Dr. Ricky Paul, disclosed.
“The Marshall Harrison County Health District has worked collaboratively with the Texas Department of State Health Services, providing assistance related to COVID 19 at Harrison County long-term care facilities,” Paul said in a statement posted on the Health District’s Facebook page.
“Harrison County has confirmed 50 cases of COVID-19 that are related to long-term care facilities in our county,” he said. “We will continue to provide assistance to these facilities and appreciate each facilities efforts and responsiveness during this difficult time.”
Paul noted that according to the Governor’s Report to Open Texas, recent reports highlight the rapid increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted living communities in Texas.
“Part of the plan includes recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities,” he advised. “Harrison County residents need to remain diligent in continuing to practice social distancing, avoid crowds, and limit physical contact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends using simple cloth face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the virus.”