The Texas Department of State Health Services has notified Harrison County of seven new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall totals to 164.
“The good news is we have three recoveries, which now total 18,” County Judge Chad Sims reported in his daily 4 p.m. update, Wednesday.
“Removing the recoveries and eight fatalities leaves us with 138 active cases,” he said.
Judge Sims encourages all to continue taking precautionary measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
“One of the nicest things you can do for others is to wear your mask,” said Sims. “You and I could be asymptomatic carriers and have no idea we are spreading this virus. Wearing your mask protects others.
“Let's do our part,” he urged.
EMERGENCY DECLARATION UPDATE
Also on Wednesday, Judge Sims updated the county’s emergency declaration to follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s order.
The primary changes are in regard to the reopening of salons, barbershops, swimming pools, gyms, manufacturing services and office workers. The reopening order applies as follow:
- Starting at 12:01 a.m., Friday, May 8, cosmetology salons, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons/shops, and other establishments where licensed cosmetologists or barbers practice their trade; provided, however, that all such salons, shops, and establishments must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations.
- Tanning salons; provided, however, that all such salons must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations.
- Swimming pools; provided, however, that (i) indoor swimming pools may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the pool facility; (ii) outdoor swimming pools may operate at up to 25 percent of normal operating limits as determined by the pool operator; and (iii) local public swimming pools may so operate only if permitted by the city of Marshall.
- Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 18, services provided by office workers in offices that operate at up to the greater of (i) five individuals, or (ii) 25 percent of the total office workforce; provided, however, that the individuals maintain appropriate social distancing.
- Manufacturing services, for facilities that operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the facility.
- Gyms and exercise facilities and classes that operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the gym or exercise facility; provided, however, that locker rooms and shower facilities must remain closed, but restrooms may open.
“This relaxing of the restrictions does not reduce the seriousness of this virus,” said Sims. “Please continue the social distancing, wear a face mask and wash your hands frequently.”
SURROUNDING AREA CASES
Nearby Marion County reported a total of 15 cases now with three recoveries.
In other nearby areas, as of 12:20 p.m., Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed Smith County with 156 cases; Gregg with 107; and Panola County with 136.
As of now, a total of 216 out of the state’s 254 counties are reporting cases. Approximately 438,938 tests have been administered. Of those 14,358 were at public labs and 424,580 were at private labs.
A total of 34,422 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, 948 have been fatalities and 17,622 have recovered, for a total of 15,852 active cases.
A total of 1,812 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.