Harrison County was notified on Tuesday of 18 new COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries.
Of the cumulative total of 713 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatal, 566 have been recoveries and 112 are considered active.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District reported earlier Tuesday that 220 of the county’s cumulative total of cases have been from long-term care facilities.
The Health District also reported that as of 4 p.m. Monday, prior to Tuesday’s new report, 452 of the cases were from the city of Marshall and 243 were out in the county; 409 were female patients and 286 were male.
County Judge Chad Sims encouraged residents to take advantage of free testing conducted this week at Marshall Convention Center.
“Don't forget about the testing going on at the Marshall Convention Center. They'll be back tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m,” Sims said during his daily 4 p.m. update Tuesday.”
The walk-up testing opportunity is provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. No appointment is needed. Symptoms are not required to be tested.
“There is no charge and it is a painless mouth swab,” Judge Sims said. “We hope they'll be able to stay through Saturday, so make plans to stop by ASAP.”
“There are two teams here to serve our community,” he said. “Don’t miss this opportunity.”
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported a cumulative total of 133 positive cases for the county, eight fatalities, 104 recoveries and 21 active cases, as of 5:20 p.m., Monday.
“I was notified by DSHS that they would no longer be sending out daily updates on COVID-19 directly,” LaFleur explained in response to some residents wondering what happened to his daily video update.
He said he was directed to the Department of State Health Services website to review the daily COVID-19 data for respective counties.
“In my experience the website has been extremely flawed and didn’t use it to report numbers to the people of Marion County; I am working on an alternative,” he advised. “Until then I will try and keep up with what information as I get it so please be patient.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:25 p.m., Tuesday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,088,863 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 500,620 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 8,710 have resulted in death and 358,312 have recovered, for a total of 133,598 active cases.