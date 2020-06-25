The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County, on Thursday, of three new COVID-19 cases and two more COVID-19 related deaths.
“Please join me in praying for these families who are suffering due to the impacts of this virus,” County Judge Chad Sims encouraged during his daily 4 p.m. update.
He noted that of the county’s cumulative total of 285 positive cases, 28 have been fatalities, and 187 have been recoveries for a current total of 70 active cases.
“I urge all of us to continue to take this seriously so that our numbers do not continue to climb here in Harrison County,” said Sims. “Masks, social distancing and keeping your hands clean will help prevent the spread.”
In neighboring Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur said the county has one new recovery of COVID-19.
LaFleur noted that of the county’s cumulative count of 23 positive cases, 17 are now considered recovered and one has been a fatality, for a current total of five active cases.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” the Marion County judge said.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Thursday, 243 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,875,197 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 131,917 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 2,296 have resulted in death and 74,496 have recovered, for a total of 55,125 active cases.