Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported two COVID19-related fatalities on Monday, along with four new cases and 36 recoveries.
“I think that some of the results in the last few days must have been from the ‘walk-up’ testing done on Thursday,” Judge Sims advised in his daily 4 p.m. update on Monday.
“The state has not identified those to me but I've heard from people in the community that have received their results already,” he said.
On Sunday, he reported 35 new cases, 12 of which were from long-term care facilities.
He noted that of the 444 cumulative total of cases for the county, 32 have ended in death, and 291 have been recoveries, for a current total of 121 active cases.
Additionally, according to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, of the 444 cumulative total of cases for the county, 300 of those have been residents within the city limits of Marshall; 144 were residents out in the county.
The health district also noted that 270 of the cumulative total have been female and 174 have been male. Health district officials further advised that 209 of the total of cumulative cases are from long-term care facilities.
Judge Sims urged residents to do their part in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Our hearts break for those who have lost loved ones to this virus. Please join me in praying for those families during this difficult time,” Sims requested.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:30 p.m., Monday, 247 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 2,820,803 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 264,313 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 3,235 have resulted in death and 136,419 have recovered, for a total of 124,659 active cases.