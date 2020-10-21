Harrison County is seeing a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases with 20 new cases reported on Wednesday.
“We are seeing a steady increase in our cases,” County Judge Chad Sims stated in his daily 4 p.m. update.
The county judge asked all to continue to practice safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Please do your part to stop the spread,” he urged. “If you've not been wearing a mask in public places, now is a good time to start.
“Do your best to avoid crowds,” Judge Sims continued.
He said frequent hand washing is also recommended.
“Let's get this trend headed back the other direction,” Sims encouraged.
He noted that of the county’s cumulative total of 1,042 positive cases, 35 have resulted in fatalities, 913 have been recoveries and 94 are currently active cases.
MARSHALL, JEFFERSON ISD CASES
Marshall ISD reported two new cases on Wednesday and two recoveries, keeping the total of active cases at 11 for the district.
“One of the recoveries was at Marshall High School, which as of today has no active cases,” MISD Public Information Director David Weaver informed.
The two new cases involved one staff member at Marshall Early Childhood Center and one student at Marshall Early Graduation School, both have not been on campus since before fall break, Weaver said.
Jefferson ISD officials on Wednesday reported one new case involving a student at Jefferson Junior High School. The student had last been on campus Tuesday and the district said all CDC guidelines are being followed to contact other parents, students and staff and to clean areas the student has been.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of4:05 p.m., Wednesday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 7,474,874 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 838,809 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 4,991 have resulted in death and 739,140 have recovered, for a total of 84,538 active cases.