Harrison County was notified Wednesday of three new COVID-19 cases and one recovery, County Judge Chad Sims reported.
“(The) total cumulative count is 200 positive cases and 26 recoveries,” Judge Sims noted in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“As others have mentioned, we are seeing results today from behaviors as long as two weeks ago,” the county judge said.
Sims encouraged residents to continue doing their part to combat the spread of the virus.
“If we want to see a continued slow-down in our numbers in the next two weeks, we have got to continue practicing good habits,” said Sims.
“Businesses are reopening and we expect them to keep us safe, but they also need us doing our part and keeping them safe,” he added. “Don’t relax yet, let’s keep working to bring these numbers down.”
Marshall-Harrison County Health District also released, on Wednesday, a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 1,446 tests had been administered; 1,154 of them were negative and the results for 95 of them were pending.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” the Health District reported on its Facebook page. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information please understand the reporting of these number is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved. Data reported to Marshall Harrison County Health District does not specify the county of residence for negative and pending results. The information is reported as the number of test performed. What is disseminated to the public is our best determination from the data available at the time of posting.”
MOBILE TESTING TEAM
A third mobile testing unit will be coming to Marshall Convention Center, Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering free COVID-19 testing.
Registration opens Friday, May 15. Since the test is by appointment only, residents must call 512-883-2400 for a phone screening first, to determine eligibility or visit the website, txcovidtest.org.
Residents will be screened for symptoms including fever and/or chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint paint; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
“Please make a note of this and take advantage of this testing for our community,” Judge Sims urged.
STATEWIDE CASES
As of 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed a total of 219 out of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 587,431 tests had been administered across the state. Of those 19,405 were at public labs and 568,026 were at private labs.
A total of 42,403 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,158 resulted in death and 23,519 have recovered, for a total of 17,726 active cases.
A total of 1,676 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.
LONG-TERM FACILITIES
Also, as of Wednesday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission had received reports of 294 nursing facilities and 105 assisted living facilities in the state with one or more COVID-19 confirmed positive residents and/or facility staff.
“HHSC had received reports of 447 resident deaths related to COVID-19 in nursing facilities and 95 resident deaths related to COVID-19 in assisted living facilities located in Texas,” press officer, Kelli Weldon, indicated. “There are 1,224 licensed nursing facilities and 2,004 licensed assisted living facilities statewide.”
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that the Texas National Guard has activated Facilities Disinfection Teams to support Texans in nursing homes and to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
”These Facilities Disinfection Teams, formed in coordination with Texas Health and Human Services Commission, provide a major boost to protecting Texans and limiting the spread of COVID-19,” the governor’s office stated.
Six teams have already been mobilized to facilities across the state with more coming online, the governor's office indicated.
"The Texas National Guard plays a crucial role in our ongoing response to COVID-19, and I am grateful for their work to address the unique challenges our nursing homes face during this pandemic," said Abbott. "The training these guardsmen have received will equip them with the knowledge and tools they need to provide this crucial assistance to these facilities."
"The Texas National Guard readily accepts this newest mission assignment," added Major General Tracy Norris. "We take our charge of protecting all Texans, especially our most vulnerable populations, extremely seriously. Our service members have proactively trained for this mission alongside the Health and Human Services Commission and other partner agencies. We stand ready to continue to serve both here at home and abroad in the war fight."
Gov. Abbott noted that these Facilities Disinfection Teams consist of guardsmen from Joint Task Force 176, and each team is equipped with unique supplies such as advanced personal protective equipment, ionized sprayers, and vital oxide. The teams received training from the Texas Military Department 6th Civil Support Team, who specializes in man-made and natural disaster assessment and rapid response in hazardous environments.