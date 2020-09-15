Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
He noted that of the cumulative total of 844 positive cases for the county, 35 have ended in death, 780 have been recoveries and 29 are considered active cases.
On Monday, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur noted that of the cumulative total of 147 positive cases for the county, 13 have been fatalities, 131 are deemed recoveries, and three are considered active cases.
“Please continue to pray for our beloved Marion County,” LaFleur said.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
A total of 668,746 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 14,343 have resulted in death and 585,912 have recovered, for a total of 68,483 active cases.