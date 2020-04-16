The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported additional COVID-19 cases for Harrison County, bringing the total to 36, as of today, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims advised.
"The talk from the President and Governor about re-opening businesses is encouraging," Judge Sims said, giving his daily 4 p.m. update. "However, our current conditions have not begun to improve enough to re-open here."
As of 12 p.m., Thursday, nearby Marion County’s total of positive cases remained at three. The agency reported 108 for Smith County, 48 for Gregg and 32 for Panola County. Statewide, 191 of 254 counties have reported cases.
Of the 16,455 total cases reported, 393 have been fatalities. An estimated 3,677 patients have recovered.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 158,547 tests have been administered statewide. Of those 8,262 were from public labs and 150,285 were conducted in private labs.
A total of 1,459 lab confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently in Texas hospitals.