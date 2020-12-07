The weekly report for the Harrison County COVID-19 count released by County Judge Chad Sims Monday announced the county saw an additional 38 positive cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities in the past week.
“I don’t have any confirmation or know any details about the fatalities but I do encourage you all to pray for these families who have been affected,” Sims said.
Additionally, the county had -6 recoveries, according to Sims, who explained that six previously counted recoveries were revoked as duplicates during the past week.
Harrison County now has 1,273 confirmed positive cases and 666 probable cases total. 1165 of those cases have been recovered, with 46 fatalities and 62 currently active, and 162 probably active cases of the virus.
Even with active case numbers on the rise, Sims said that on Dec. 3 the county fell below the 15 percent COVID-19 patient hospitalizations, and have remained below that number through Sunday.
This means that Harrison County businesses will not required to reduce capacity to 50 percent, and elective surgeries are still allowed to take place, unless the county goes above the 15% mark for over seven business days.
“The good news is that our businesses can continue on as they have been,” Sims said. “We, however, must continue to be wise and do our best to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”
STATE CASES
Texas on Sunday reported 8,436 new cases of the coronavirus and 92 additional deaths as hospitalizations hovered just under 9,000.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that 8,681 people were hospitalized with the virus. On Dec. 1 the state surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.
Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Texas' death toll from the virus is at 23,055. That death count is the second highest in the country overall and the 23rd highest per capita at 80.3 deaths per 100,000 people.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 2,785.7, an increase of 24.8 percent.