Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported on Friday the addition of six new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.
“Today I’m sorry to report both a rise in cases and fatalities,” he indicated in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“Our cumulative total case count climbed by six to 207 cases,” said Sims. “Additionally we’ve had three more fatalities, bringing our total to 14.”
The county judge requested prayers for all impacted families.
“Please remember these families in your prayers, not just today but for the next several days,” Sims urged.
“This virus is not going away so we must learn how to live with it,” he added. “Please make every effort to protect yourself and those around you.”
STATEWIDE CASES
As of 3:15 p.m. Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed a total of 222 out of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases. That is three up from Thursday.
Approximately 645,992 tests had been administered across the state. Of those 21,536 were at public labs and 624,456 were at private labs.
A total of 45,198 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,272 have resulted in death and 25,454 have recovered, for a total of 18,472 active cases.
A total of 1,716 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.
MOBILE TESTING TEAM
A third mobile testing unit will be coming to Marshall Convention Center, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering free COVID-19 testing.
Since the test is by appointment only, residents must call 512-883-2400 for a phone screening first, to determine eligibility or visit the website, txcovidtest.org.
Residents will be screened for symptoms including fever and/or chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint paint; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.