Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported six new positive COVID-19 cases for the county, as of Wednesday.
“Today our cumulative case count rises with six new positives in Harrison County,” Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update.
He noted that the current cumulative total of positive cases for the county is at 240. Of those, 71 have been recoveries, and 23 have been fatalities for a total of 146 active cases.
“Many families and small businesses have suffered financial hardships during this pandemic,” said Sims.
As Gov. Greg Abbott continues to ease restrictions, Sims urges all to be cautious and considerate of others.
“No one can identify an asymptomatic carrier just by looking at them so we must all be cautious,” the county judge said. “Let’s all work together to keep pushing our numbers down so we can fully reopen our businesses.”
According to Marshall-Harrison County Health District, as of Tuesday, a total of 2,099 tests had been administered to county residents.
A graphic provided by the Health District Tuesday shows that of the 234 total of cumulative cases, at the time, 148 were female and 86 were male. A total of 170 were within the city of Marshall and 64 were in other parts of Harrison County; 122 came from long term care facilities.
“Our long-term care count includes nursing homes and assisted living communities in our county,” Judge Sims noted.
“Please continue to remember the families that have lost loved ones during this time,” he said.
AREA/STATEWIDE CASES
In the surrounding areas, as of Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database reported 199 overall cases for Smith County, 197 for Gregg County, 173 for Panola County, and 16 for Marion County.
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, 230 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases. That’s one up from Tuesday.
Approximately 961,861 tests had been administered across the state. Approximately 855,674 viral tests and 87,565 antibody tests had been administered as of Tuesday.
A total of 56,560 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,562 have resulted in death and 37,626 have recovered, for a total of 20,055 active cases.