Harrison County saw seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
“Our active cases are increasing but nowhere close to our peak number of 187 of active cases on July 20th,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“Let's continue to protect yourself and others with a mask, keep your hands washed or sanitized and avoid crowds,” he encouraged. “Our numbers don't have to go back up.”
Judge Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 813 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatalities, 741 have been recoveries and 37 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Thursday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 5,107,503 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 625,347 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 13,091 have resulted in death and 527,359 have recovered, for a total of 84,897 active cases.