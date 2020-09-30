Harrison County saw seven new COVID-19 cases and three more recoveries, on Wednesday, County Judge Chad Sims reported.
Sims said the county has been able to get the military test teams to return back to the Marshall Convention Center to offer free testing for the next two Fridays and Saturdays, October 2-3 and October 9-10. Times will be announced soon.
The county judge noted that of the county’s cumulative total of 904 cases, 35 have been fatalities, 831 have been recoveries and 38 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:35 p.m., Wednesday, 252 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 6,237,157 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 748,967 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 15,711 have resulted in death and 664,883 have recovered, for a total of 69,767 active cases.