Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total for the county to 197.
“Thankfully, we have five more recoveries to report, totaling 25 recoveries,” Sims noted in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“Remove the recoveries and 11 fatalities and we have 161 active cases,” he said.
According to data released by Marshall-Harrison County Health District, on Monday, 81 of Harrison County’s coronavirus cases are from long-term care facilities.
Sims encouraged all county residents to continue to be diligent in mitigation efforts.
“Let's all be diligent and keep working to make these numbers go down,” he said.
The county judge said he anticipates the National Guard to deploy to Marshall Convention Center, again, this Saturday to conduct additional free testing for those displaying symptoms.
“I'll let you know more about that as we get a little closer,” he said.
SURROUNDING AREA CASES
As of 3:25 p.m. Monday, which were the latest figures on the Texas Department of State Health Services database, a total of 219 out of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 525,697 tests had been administered across the state. Of those 17,754 were at public labs and 507,943 were at private labs.
A total of 39,869 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,100 have been fatalities and 21,713 have recovered, for a total of 17,056 active cases.
A total of 1,725 patients were hospitalized across the state.