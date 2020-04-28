Harrison County reported five new positive COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday, for an overall total of 88 cases for the county.
“We are glad to report two more recovered cases in Harrison County. Unfortunately, we've had five new positive cases bringing our cumulative total to 88,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update.
Aside from the fatalities and recoveries, the county has 73 current or active cases, he noted.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, Judge Sims asked residents to continue to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing face masks.
“Governor (Greg) Abbott announced yesterday that he will be easing some restrictions on May 1,” said Sims. “Even though this seems like positive news, it is not a time for us to let our guard down.
“Please continue to practice social distancing, hand washing and wear your face mask,” he implored. “Make every effort to shield our vulnerable residents from the virus.”
“Face masks are most effective at preventing you from spreading the virus,” Sims continued. “If you're wearing a mask, it tells me that you are not only concerned about your health but also you're concerned about those around you. Masks are not comfortable, fashionable or easy to breathe in but they do protect those near you.
“If you're young and tough and don't need a mask, wear one just to be respectful of others,” he urged.
Nearby Marion County’s numbers remained at nine with one considered recovered, County Judge Leward LaFleur reported Tuesday.
LaFleur also asked residents there to please continue frequent hand washing. He also encouraged residents to sanitize surfaces often and continue exercising safe social distancing.
“Check on each other, make sure that everybody is doing OK,” LaFleur also encouraged.
In other nearby areas, as of noon, Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed Smith County with 139 cases; Gregg with 69; and Panola County with 80.
As of now, a total of 207 out of the state’s 254 counties are reporting cases. The number is five up from last Friday.
Approximately 300,384 tests have been administered. Of those 11,350 were at public labs and 289,034 were at private labs.
A total of 26,171 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, 690 have been fatalities and 11,786 have recovered. A total of 1,682 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.