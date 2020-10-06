Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported nine new COVID-19 cases for the county, on Tuesday, and three additional recoveries.
Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 933 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatal, 857 have been recoveries and 41 are considered active cases.
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported one new COVID-19 case, on Tuesday, bringing the total active cases for the county to two.
LaFleur said of the cumulative total of 153 positive cases for Marion County, 14 have ended in death and 137 are considered recoveries.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department of State Health Services,” LaFleur advised.
“Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community,” he said.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:25 p.m., Tuesday, 252 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 6,636,248 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 773,435 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 16,111 have resulted in death and 687,277 have recovered, for a total of 71,611 active cases.