Harrison County gained nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and saw three more recoveries.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 913 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatalities, 834 recoveries and 44 are considered active cases.
He noted that free walk-up testing services will be offered again at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. South, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, October 2-3.
The testing is provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. No appointment is necessary and symptoms are not required to be tested. To pre-register, visit the website, texas.curativeinc.com.
“Thanks to the City of Marshall for hosting the site once again at the Marshall Convention Center,” Judge Sims said.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 6:15 p.m., Thursday, 252 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 6,282,329 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 752,501 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 15,823 have resulted in death and 668,515 have recovered, for a total of 69,597 active cases.