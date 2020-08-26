Harrison County reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one additional recovery.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 788 positive cases, 35 have been fatalities, 721 have been recoveries and 32 are considered active cases.
Sims noted that the closest site for free testing is at Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1, located at 1900 S. High St., in Longview. The free testing is being offered there every Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., until further notice. It will be closed on Labor Day.
“This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only,” said Sims.
It’s available for anyone whether they have symptoms or not, he said.
“Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location,” said Sims, noting there will be no antibody testing at the site.
Individuals must provide an e-mail address in order to receive their test results from eTrueNorth. To register for an appointment, visit the website: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/testing
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 5:20 p.m., Wednesday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,724,640 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 592,137 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 11,805 have resulted in death and 472,421 have recovered, for a total of 107,911 active cases.