The Texas Department of State Health Services has notified Harrison County of five new COVID-19 cases and 37 more recoveries.
“It’s nice to see so many recoveries in today’s numbers,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Friday in his 4 p.m. daily update.
Of the cumulative total of 612 positive cases for the county, 35 have ended in death, 468 have been recoveries and 109 are considered active cases.
Judge Sims urged all to continue to follow precautions and stay safe amid the pandemic.
“Let’s get to work on slowing the new cases,” he said.
Statewide Cases
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:10 p.m. Friday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,669,752 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 420,946 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 6,569 have resulted in death and 273,191 have recovered, for a total of 141,186 active cases.
Free Testing
Free COVID-19 testing is still being offered in Longview by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
The free testing in Gregg County opened at the Agricultural Pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex and will continue for several weeks.
Drive-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday through Saturday. Testing results should be available 24 to 48 hours after testing. Registration is required and can be done either online or in person.
“A person does not need to have symptoms to be tested, but should bring some form of identification and have a phone number or email address available where they can receive their results,” Marshall-Harrison County Health District director Jennifer Hancock has previously said.