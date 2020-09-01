Harrison county officials reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of active coronavirus cases to 24.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported zero new cases on Sunday and five new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to 800.
Of those 800 total cases this year, 741 have recovered, 35 have resulted in fatalities and 24 active cases remain.
Marion county officials did not report any additional cases throughout the weekend or on Monday.
Marshall ISD officials on Monday also reported one of its five cases since the start of the school year has now recovered, leaving four active cases across the district.
The COVID-19 recovery came from Marshall Early Childhood Center.