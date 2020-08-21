Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported four new COVID-19 cases for the county on Friday.
He also released the results from the free walk-up testing that was conducted last week, at Marshall Convention Center.
“During the five days of testing, 659 tests were given and 42 were positive or about 6 percent,” Judge Sims informed.
“I'm still not certain that all 42 are included in our current numbers,” he added. “The state is checking on it.”
The county judge said it should also be noted that testers may not have been just residents of Harrison County.
“Let's continue to be cautious and keep these numbers on the decline,” Judge Sims urged.
Of the cumulative total of 775 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatal, 656 have been recoveries and 84 are considered active cases.
MARION COUNTY
In neighboring Marion County, of the cumulative total of 136 positive cases for the county, 10 have ended in death, 122 have been recoveries and four are considered active cases.
“Please continue to pray!” County Judge Leward LaFleur encouraged.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:30 p.m., Friday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,580,026 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 567,580 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 11,051 have resulted in death and 438,825 have recovered, for a total of 117,704 active cases.