Harrison County officials said Monday the county has seen only three new COVID-19 positive cases throughout the weekend and Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Sunday the county reported no new positives on Saturday, three new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one new case on Monday, bringing the county’s total positive cases to 234 cases.
Of the 234 cases, 23 of the patients have died, 67 have recovered and 144 cases remain active in the county as of Monday.
As of Monday, Gregg county had 185 total cases, Marion county had 15 total cases, Panola county had 172 positive cases and Smith county had 198 total cases, according to the Texas Department of State and Health Services.