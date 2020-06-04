Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported, on Thursday, one new COVID-19 related death for the county, two new positive cases and 28 recoveries.
“Please join me in praying for the families who’ve lost loved ones, especially this new one today,” Sims requested in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“We are seeing significant improvement in our numbers as recoveries climb and our active cases decline,” the county judge said. “However, please do not get complacent or sloppy with your personal hygiene and good judgment.
“Our moms told us to wash our hands long before this, so keep it up,” he urged.
Judge Sims noted that of the 258 overall positive cases for the county, 26 have ended in death, and 125 have recovered, for a total of 107 current active cases.
Sims applauded Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab on the good news the facility shared, also on Thursday, regarding their COVID-free test results.
Marshall Manor reported that all residents and staff employed by the nursing and rehab were tested negative.
“Thank you to all our employees for helping us keep our residents safe as well as keeping each other safe!” Marshall Manor wrote on its Facebook page.
The nursing and rehab also noted that an outside vendor and a contract person did test positive with no symptoms, but are not in the building.
“They have been re-tested,” Marshall Manor said of the non-employees.
Judge Sims applauded the nursing and rehab facility for their efforts in keeping residents safe.
“It takes a great team effort to continually operate and still keep the virus out of a facility like this,” said Sims. “Join me in congratulating the team at Marshall Manor.”
STATE
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 3:50 p.m. Thursday, 232 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,174,948 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 69,920 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the DSHS. Of those, a total of 1,767 have resulted in death and 46,799 have recovered, for a total of 21,354 active cases.