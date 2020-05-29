Harrison County was notified on Friday of one new COVID-19 related fatality, bringing the total number of deaths to 24 for the county.
No new positive cases were reported for the county, however.
Giving his daily 4 p.m. update, County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the 242 overall positive cases for the county, 80 have resulted in recoveries for current a total of 138 active cases.
Sims urged residents to remain in prayer.
“Although our numbers are slowly improving there are still families out there that need our prayers and encouragement,” said Sims. “Please remember them.”
The county also received results from COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile test site, provided by the state, at Marshall Convention Center.
According to the Department of State Health Services, over the three days that the site was stationed here, officials administered 183 tests. Of those, seven were positive for COVID-19; the results of two are still pending.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 3:45 p.m. Friday, 230 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,027,449 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 61,006 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,601 have resulted in death and 40,068 have recovered, for a total of 19,312 active cases.