Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported nine new COVID-19 fatalities for the county, on Monday, as well as 17 new cases and 90 recoveries.
“The state has been reporting more fatalities on their website than what they’ve reported to us locally,” the county judge pointed out in his Facebook update.
“Today, we will recognize all those fatalities even while our Health District continues to work through verification of each one,” Sims said.
Judge Sims said he has no further details on any of the reported fatalities.
“They are all presumed to have occurred since the end of July,” he said.
Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,235 positive cases for the county, 44 have resulted in death; 1,171 have been recoveries, and 20 are considered active cases.
Those numbers were all from laboratory confirmed coronavirus tests.
According to the rapid test data, the total number of probable cases for the county is 573; probable recoveries are 496 and probable active cases are 77.
Sims previously explained that the rapid tests are accurate but not laboratory confirmed, which is why the state refers to the tests as “probable.”
“While our active case count looks great, down at 20, the hospitals in our region tell a different story,” the county judge explained. “TDEM (Texas Department of Emergency Management) has us in Region G of the state.
“According to the Governor’s Order #32, if the hospitals in your region exceed 15% of their capacity with COVID patients for seven consecutive days, businesses will have to reduce their occupancy from 75% down to 50%,” he continued. “On November 29, 2020, our region climbed to 15.2%.”
Judge Sims said he participated in a conference call on Monday with Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of Department of State Health Services.
“He was encouraging all of the counties in Region G to promote extra efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus so that we can keep our residents healthy, improve hospital capacity, stay under the 15% hospitalization rate and keep our businesses operating at the 75% occupancy limit,” said Sims.
While the low rate of new positive cases is very encouraging, residents must continue to be diligent, Sims said.
“By wearing a mask, washing your hands and avoiding crowds you will not only protect yourself and your neighbors but you’ll keep positive pressure on our hospitalization rate and keep our business operating at the maximum allowed level,” he said.
“Let’s all do our part,” he urged.
MARION COUNTY CASES
In his latest coronavirus report, given on Friday, Nov. 27, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur noted that of the cumulative total of 184 COVID-19 cases for the county, 16 have ended in death, 161 have been recoveries and seven are considered active cases.
“The numbers below are reported to Marion County by the State of Texas DSHS,” LaFleur noted. “Marion County does not track nor does it compile this information. We report what we are given by DSHS.”
“With that being said, I try and update the public when numbers change,” LaFleur said.
He encouraged residents to continue to exercise social distancing measures.
“Pray for those who’ve lost loved ones,” said LaFleur. “Pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community.”