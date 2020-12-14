Harrison County’s COVID-19 numbers jumped over the past seven days with 42 new cases and nine new deaths reported, County Judge Chad Sims informed in his weekly update, Monday.
Sims said the county also had a total of 52 recoveries for the past seven days.
According to the rapid test data, the total number of probable cases for the county for the past seven days is: 102 new cases and 149 recoveries. Judge Sims previously explained that the rapid tests are accurate but not laboratory confirmed, which is why the state refers to the tests as “probable.”
“The case numbers don’t seem to be overwhelming but it indicates a steady spread throughout our county,” Judge Sims said of Monday’s weekly report.
“I’m saddened by any fatality, but nine is overwhelming,” he added.
“Please continue to pray for and support those in our community that have lost family and friends,” the county judge urged.
Of the cumulative total of 1,315 positive cases for the county, 55 have resulted in fatalities; 1,217 have been recoveries; 43 have been active cases. Those numbers were all from laboratory confirmed coronavirus tests.
Of the 768 cumulative total of probable cases for the county, 653 have been recoveries and 115 have been active cases.
Judge Sims noted that a total of 239 people took advantage of the free drive-through COVID-19 testing that was offered at Marshall Convention Center last Thursday; 249 took the test on Friday.
MARSHALL ISD CASES
Marshall Independent School District reported five new positive cases, 11 recoveries and 33 active cases for the district, Monday.
The five new positive cases included one at Sam Houston Elementary School, one at Price T. Young Elementary, one at Marshall Early Childhood Center, one at the SPED campus and one at Marshall High School.
The 11 recoveries included three at MHS, four at Marshall Junior High School, two at David Crockett Elementary, one at Price T. Young, and one at DAEP.
“Overall, we have seven less active cases than last Friday, Dec. 11,” David Weaver, MISD public information director, informed.
The cumulative total of recoveries for the district, since August 13, is 134.
Those in quarantine — which includes positive cases and those who have come in close contact with a positive case — include 21 staff members and 280 students. That’s seven less staff members since Friday, Dec. 11; and 130 less students since Dec. 11.
“Overall, we had 137 students/staff return to school/work today from quarantine,” Weaver said Monday.