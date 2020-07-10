The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County of nine new COVID-19 cases, on Friday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted during his 4 p.m. daily update, Thursday, that of the 407 cumulative total of positive cases for the county, 30 have been fatalities, and 252 have been recoveries, for a current total of 125 active cases.
In nearby Marion County, County Judge Leward LaFleur said he was notified of two more recoveries.
LaFleur said of Marion County’s cumulative count of 37 cases, one has ended in death, and 24 are considered recoveries, for a current total of 12 active cases.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” LaFleur urged.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:50 p.m., Friday, 247 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 2,644,496 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 240,111 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 3,013 have resulted in death and 122,996 have recovered, for a total of 114,102 active cases.