Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported only good news on Friday, no new cases and two new recoveries from the COVID-19 virus.
"Enjoy your weekend," Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“We are seeing significant improvement in our numbers as recoveries climb and our active cases decline,” the county judge said in a previous update. “However, please do not get complacent or sloppy with your personal hygiene and good judgment.
“Our moms told us to wash our hands long before this, so keep it up,” he urged.
Judge Sims noted that of the 258 overall positive cases for the county, 26 have ended in death, and 127 have recovered, for a total of 105 current active cases.
STATE
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 4:21 p.m. Friday, 236 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,209,187 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 71,613 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the DSHS. Of those, a total of 1,788 have resulted in death and 47,865 have recovered, for a total of 21,960 active cases.