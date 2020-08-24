Harrison County Judge Chad Sims delivered some good news on Monday, announcing 45 more COVID-19 recoveries and no new cases for the day.
“(That’s) scientific proof that not even the coronavirus wants to hang around East Texas in August,” the county judge teased.
“All kidding aside, whatever the cause for our break in cases, I’m very thankful,” Judge Sims said.
He encouraged residents to keep up the efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“With our case numbers this low, this is an opportune moment to further reduce the spread,” said Sims. “Don’t let up on your face masks and hand washing!”
Over the weekend, the county judge reported no new cases on Saturday; and two new cases on Sunday and 19 recoveries.
Of the county’s cumulative total of 777 positive cases, 35 have ended in death, 720 have been recoveries and 22 are currently considered active cases.
Statewide Cases
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:05 p.m., Sunday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,668,028 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 577,537 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 11,370 have resulted in death and 451,776 have recovered, for a total of 114,391 active cases.