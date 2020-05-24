Harrison County Judge Chad Sims had some good news to report on Saturday with an update of zero new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The news came after almost two weeks of rising case numbers and fatalities, though the county has also seen a number of recovered cases reported recently as well.
"Our total count remains at 230," Sims said on Saturday.
The county has 67 total recovered cases, 23 total fatalities, and 140 active cases of COVID-19 currently.
"Let's not celebrate prematurely," Sims cautioned on Friday. "Our numbers are headed in the right direction but we must continue to act wisely. Please make it a habit to clean your hands frequently and wear a mask if you're out and close to others. Let's keep up the personal hygiene so we can see these numbers continue to decline."
Statewide on Saturday, the Texas Department of State and Health Services reported 22,558 active COVID-19 cases in Texas. In total, the state has seen 54,509 cases with 33,385 recoveries and 1,506 fatalities.
The state has tested 870,935 people in Texas and has conducted 71,731 antibody tests.
Harris county, county seat of Houston, remains the highest reporting county for COVID-19 cases with 10,526 cases on Saturday.