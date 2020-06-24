Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported one additional COVID-19 case Wednesday for the county.
He noted that of the 282 cumulative total of positive cases for the county, 26 have been fatalities, and 187 were recoveries, for a current total of 69 active cases.
Meanwhile, across the state, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Texas continues to see a major increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“All large cities and many rural areas report rising community spread,” the DSHS announced Wednesday.
DSHS officials said all Texans must take precautions to reverse these trends. Recommendations to help mitigate the spread of the virus include:
- Stay home when possible
- Wear a face covering in public
- Stay 6 feet apart from others
- Wash your hands often
- If sick, get tested then stay home
- Clean your surroundings
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Don't touch your face
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, 242 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,836,037 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 125,921 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 2,249 have resulted in death and 72,898 have recovered, for a total of 50,774 active cases.
Gov. Gregg Abbott reported on Tuesday that Texas had hit an all-time high for COVID-19 cases, and instructed residents to stay at home, if possible.