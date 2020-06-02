The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County of four new positive COVID-19 cases and one fatality.
“It does not appear that any of today's positives are related to a long-term care facility,” County Judge Chad Sims informed in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“Our hearts continue to hurt for those who’ve lost loved ones,” said Sims. “Please join me in praying for these families.
“Even while we celebrate the slowing of the spread of this virus, the pain of losing a loved one is real to those families affected,” he said.
Of the 253 total positive cases recorded for Harrison County, 25 have resulted in death, and 85 have been recoveries for a total of 143 current active cases.
The state will deploy a mobile testing team to the east side of the county, in Waskom, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, June 4. The testing will be conducted at Waskom Fire Department, 185 East Texas Ave., in Waskom.
Emergency responders can test without symptoms. All they have to do is identify themselves as an emergency responder when scheduling an appointment.
Since the test is by appointment only, residents must call 512-883-2400 for a phone screening first, to determine eligibility.
Residents will be screened for symptoms including fever and/or chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint paint; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
Registration opens Wednesday. To register, call 512-883-2400 or visit the website, txcovidtest.org.
MARION COUNTY
In neighboring Marion County, the DSHS reported one new COVID-19 positive case, County Judge Leward LaFleur said.
“Marion County was notified we have added one active case of COVID-19 now, bringing our case count to two active,” he said. “Please continue to pray for those affected.”
LaFleur said health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with this confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with this individual if they believe they may be at risk of infection.
He reminded Marion County residents to continue to practice healthy, sanitary habits including washing hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing one’s nose, coughing, or sneezing.
“If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol,” the county judge urged. “Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
“Avoid close contact with people who are sick,” he added. “Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.”
LaFleur said anyone who is experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, or have been exposed to a sick traveler or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14days, should contact their healthcare provider immediately.
“Be sure to call before going to your doctor or an emergency department to prevent any potential spread,” he stated.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, 232 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,117,274 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 66,568 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the DSHS. Of those, a total of 1,698 have resulted in death and 44,517 have recovered, for a total of 30,353 active cases.