On Monday Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced that the county has seven newly reported cases of COVID-19, with 14 recoveries.
This brings the county’s official number of active cases down to 102, with the probable active cases still at 115.
The county is still reporting 499 additional probable cases of COVID-19, with 384 probable recoveries from the virus. These additional numbers would affect the county’s total virus count, which stands at 1218 total positive cases of the virus, 1081 recoveries and 35 deaths.
Marion County
Marion County reported Monday that its total accumulative cases are now at 182 with 15 deaths, 161 recoveries and six active cases.
Human corona viruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
People at higher risk for serious complications are those with underlying health conditions and with people over the age of 65. Health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with this confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with this individual if they believe they may be at risk of infection.
Community members are reminded to continue to practice healthy, sanitary habits including:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after
- going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wear a face mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.
If you are experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14days, contact your healthcare provider immediately.