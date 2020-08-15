Harrison county officials on Saturday reported seven new confirmations of COVID-19 in the county after having zero new cases on Friday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported on Saturday the county had an additional seven new cases, bringing the active case count in the county up to 128 cases.
The county has had a total of 738 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and of those cases, 35 have resulted in fatalities, and 575 have recovered.
Marion county on Saturday did not report any new cases.