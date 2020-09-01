Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
He noted that of the county’s cumulative total of 806 positive cases, 35 have been fatalities, 741 have been recoveries and 30 are considered active cases.
On Monday, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur gave an update on his respective county. According to LaFleur, of the county’s cumulative total of 140 positive cases, 10 have ended in death, 125 have been recoveries and five are considered active cases.
“Please continue to pray,” said LaFleur.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 5,033,554 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 617,333 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 12,681 have resulted in death and 514,861 have recovered, for a total of 89,791 active cases.