Three new cases and four new recoveries of COVID-19 were reported on Monday in Harrison County.
This brings the total number of active cases down to 26 throughout the county, with 841 total positive cases and 780 reported recoveries reported during the outbreak.
Harrison County has also seen 35 total fatalities from the virus.
Texas health officials reported 1,840 new cases of the coronavirus and 47 additional deaths throughout the state on Sunday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total number of COVID-19 cases so far in the state is now at 659,434, while the death toll is now at 14,190.
Health officials estimate that about 67,000 cases in the state are currently active.
There were about 3,300 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Texas on Sunday, health officials said. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking July 22 at 10,893.
