Harrison County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday, reporting 14 new cases.
County Judge Chad Sims also noted the county was notified of 14 recoveries.
Sims said of the cumulative total of 1,138 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in fatalities; 1,049 have been recoveries and 54 are considered active cases.
MARION COUNTY
In neighboring Marion County, County Judge Leward LaFleur reported six active cases for the county, late Thursday.
LaFleur noted that of the cumulative total of 174 cases for the county, 14 have resulted in death and 154 have been recoveries.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department of State Health Services,” Judge LaFleur indicated.
“Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community,” he said.
MARSHALL ISD
Marshall Independent School District reported two new cases of Marshall High School students, Friday.
“That brings our total active cases to 19,” David Weaver, MISD public information director, noted.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Thursday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 8,553,766 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 942,539 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 18,589 have resulted in death and 807,008 have recovered, for a total of 119,238 active cases.