Harrison County is seeing some relief in COVID-19 cases with only one new confirmed case reported on Thursday.
“Today we have one new confirmed case to report, bringing our total to 201 for Harrison County,” County Judge Chad Sims reported in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“We also have four new recoveries to report, bringing our recovered total to 30,” he added. “Active cases have now dropped from 163 to 160.”
“Over the last few days we've seen a flattening in the curve and today finally a meaningful drop,” Sims continued. “We aren't out of the woods yet, but definitely headed in the right direction.”
The county judge encouraged all to continue following Centers for Disease Control recommendations to control the spread of the virus.
“I ask everyone to continue to be wise about personal hygiene, social distancing, wearing a mask when out and protecting those who are vulnerable,” Judge Sims said.
“Let's keep up the fight,” he urged.
STATEWIDE CASES
As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed a total of 219 out of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 623,284 tests had been administered across the state. Of those 19,759 were at public labs and 603,525 were at private labs.
A total of 43,851 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,216 have resulted in death and 24,487 have recovered, for a total of 18,148 active cases.
A total of 1,648 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.
MOBILE TESTING TEAM
A third mobile testing unit will be coming to Marshall Convention Center, Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering free COVID-19 testing.
Registration opens Friday, May 15. Since the test is by appointment only, residents must call 512-883-2400 for a phone screening first, to determine eligibility or visit the website, txcovidtest.org.
Residents will be screened for symptoms including fever and/or chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint paint; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
“Please make a note of this and take advantage of this testing for our community,” Judge Sims urged.