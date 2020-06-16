STAFF REPORTS
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported two COVID-19 recoveries as of Saturday and one new positive case, as of Monday.
“Texas continues to see a rise in cases,” Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update. “Most are due to close contact with others, especially inside a building. If you must be around others, please be wise.
“Wash or sanitize your hands frequently, avoid close contact if possible,” he urged.
“Outdoors is much preferred to indoors, so find some shade and enjoy being outside,” Sims further encouraged. “Let’s all do our part to keep Harrison County’s active case count on the decline.”
Of the county’s overall 268 positive cases, 26 have ended in death, and 166 have been recoveries for a current total of 76 active cases.
According to Marshall-Harrison County Health District, of the 268 positive cases, 158 were female and 110 were male. Approximately 131 of the cases came from long-term care facilities, and include cases of both residents and employees.
AREA/STATEWIDE CASES
In neighboring Marion County, County Judge Leward LaFleur reported on Monday that the county had been notified of another confirmed case, bringing the current active total for the county to four.
The Department of State Health Services database shows Marion County had a collective total of 21 positive cases.
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 3:50 p.m. Monday, 238 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
That’s six up from last week.
Approximately 1,449,015 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 89,108 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the DSHS.
Of those, a total of 1,983 have resulted in death and 59,089 have recovered, for a total of 28,036 active cases.