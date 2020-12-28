Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported 114 new COVID-19 cases since last week, for the county.
“That's about 16 new cases per day,” Judge Sims said in his weekly 4 p.m. update.
The county has also seen two more fatalities, he said.
“Hospitalizations continue to increase as we are at 17.75 percent today,” Judge Sims said.
He urged residents to continue to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others.
“Many hospitals are full and it's terrible for those who need urgent care to have to wait,” said Sims.
“Let's do our part,” he encouraged. “Also, please continue to pray for those who are affected by this virus and specifically for those who have lost loved ones.”
STATE
Coronavirus hospitalizations in Texas fell Saturday but continued to hover near their summer peak, as state health officials reported more than 2,500 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths linked to the disease.
The state health department reported there were 10,773 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, a decrease of nearly 100 from Friday when hospitalizations hit their highest number since July.
Intensive care units in several parts of Texas were full or nearly full, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Health officials have wared that holiday gatherings and travel are likely to further spread the virus.
There were 2,127 newly confirmed cases of the virus Saturday and another 428 probable cases, according to the health department.
The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.
Over the past week, more than 14% of coronavirus tests in Texas have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.