Harrison County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two more recoveries.
As Gov. Greg Abbott issued new mandates related to the global pandemic, Thursday, County Judge Chad Sims urged residents to take heed.
“Governor Abbott has just issued today a requirement to wear a face covering in public places, avoid groups larger than 10 and maintain six-feet of social distancing between others who you are not traveling with,” Judge Sims said.
“As cases continue to rise across the state, it was just a matter of time before stronger restrictions were imposed,” he continued.
“Please take this seriously for your health and that of those around you,” Sims encouraged.
Of the 327 cumulative total of positive cases for Harrison County, 30 have ended in death and 234 have been recoveries for a current total of 63 active cases.
In neighboring Marion County, County Judge Leward LaFleur reported two additional active COVID-19 cases for the county.
He noted that the county’s cumulative total is at 28. Of those, 20 are considered recovered, one has ended in death and seven are considered active.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” said LaFleur.
Regarding Gov. Abbott’s executive order No. GA-29, relating to the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 disaster, LaFleur said Marion County is exempt from this order because the county does not have 20 or more active cases.
“We currently have seven,” he said.
He also asked for continued prayers for all impacted.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:40 p.m., Thursday, 244 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 2,212,947 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 175,977 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 2,525 have resulted in death and 90,720 have recovered, for a total of 82,732 active cases.