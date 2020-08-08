Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported 13 new COVID-19 cases for the county on Saturday.
Of the cumulative total of 693 positive cases for the county, 35 have ended in death, 513 have been recoveries and 145 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:35 p.m., Saturday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,012,657 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 481,483 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 8,343 have resulted in death and 338,343 have recovered, for a total of 134,797 active cases.