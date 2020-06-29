Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, on Monday, reported 17 new COVID-19 cases for the county, 16 of which are from long-term care facility numbers.
The judge also reported 30 recoveries for Monday.
“We had one additional positive come in last night that is included in today’s numbers,” the county judge said.
Of the 308 cumulative total of COVID-19 cases for the county, 30 have ended in death and 227 have been recoveries for a current total of 51 active cases.
“Please let this jump in our numbers be an encouragement to you to practice excellent hygiene and prevent the spread,” Judge Sims urged. “Join me in praying for all of these affected.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:40 p.m., Monday, 244 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 2,061,939 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 153,011 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 2,403 have resulted in death and 81,335 have recovered, for a total of 69,273 active cases.