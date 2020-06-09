The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County, on Tuesday, of two new COVID-19 cases and 27 more recoveries for the county.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the overall 260 positive cases for the county, 26 resulted in death, and 154 have been recoveries, for a current total of 80 active cases.
Looking at the recovery rate, the county judge encouraged residents to keep up the good mitigation efforts.
“Just to remind you that on May 17, at our peak, we had 164 active cases,” Sims noted in his daily 4 p.m. update Tuesday.
“Today we are down to 80,” he said. “Let's keep this up!”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, 236 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases. That’s six counties more than last week.
Approximately 1,302,049 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 77,253 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,853 have resulted in death and 51,140 have recovered, for a total of 24,260 active cases.